Did SpaceX Lower Its Valuation Ahead Of IPO? Elon Musk Has A One-Word Answer

Elon Musk has issued a clarification on whether SpaceX has lowered its valuation target ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The billionaire had just one word to say on the matter- “False.”







The SpaceX CEO's comment came after Bloomberg reported that the company had lowered its target to $1.8 trillion, from an earlier aim of over $2 trillion. SpaceX is set to begin trading on NASDAQ as early as next month, with marketing expected to start on June 4 and pricing on June 12, according to the outlet.





The rocket maker aims to raise as much as $75 billion from its public issue, which would make it the biggest IPO of all time.





Deliberations are ongoing and SpaceX may choose to raise its target valuation on the basis of investor feedback during the marketing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.





In its recently filed prospectus, SpaceX claimed it had a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion, “consisting of $370 billion in Space from space-enabled solutions; $1.6 trillion in Connectivity across $870 billion in Starlink Broadband and $740 billion in Starlink Mobile as well as additional opportunities in enterprise and government; $26.5 trillion in AI across $2.4 trillion in AI infrastructure, $760 billion in consumer subscriptions, $600 billion in digital advertising, and $22.7 trillion in enterprise application.”





The firm also aims to be a leading AI infrastructure provider, as its recent partnership with Anthropic indicates. It was reported that Anthropic would pay $1.25 billion per month until May 2029 for access to SpaceX's Colossus I and Colossus II data centre clusters. However, Musk clarified in an X post on Thursday that the deal was only for six months.





The world's richest person revealed that the agreement with Anthropic is a 180-day lease and a mutual 90-day cancellation notice thereafter.





"The short term was our request, not Anthropic's," Musk said about the agreement. He also stated while SpaceX would do its best to provide Anthropic with “a reasonable off-ramp”, if things were tight, the company would take back its computing abilities.





These details were not mentioned in the firm's 300-page prospectus.





Musk's post has raised questions over the SpaceX IPO, CNBC reported, with some analysts claiming that the Anthropic disclosure isn't the only one that was less than thorough.





PitchBook analyst Franco Granda catalogued an array of omissions in a report, as per the outlet, pointing towards “AI segment granularity”, “subscriber churn” and “unit economics” for SpaceX's partially reusable rocket, the Falcon 9.





While Musk's comments have indicated that SpaceX is proceeding as planned towards its IPO, concerns regarding disclosures remain among a section of investors.