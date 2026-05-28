Elon Musk Says SpaceX-Anthropic Deal Has An Expiry Date, And It Is Soon

SpaceX and Anthropic had announced a computing deal earlier this month, with Elon Musk's space exploration company agreeing to lease its Colossus ​AI training data center clusters to the Claude maker. However, Musk has now revealed that the agreement was only for six months, and not several years as previously suggested.

In a post on X, the billionaire revealed that the agreement is actually a 180-day lease, with a 90-day notice for mutual cancellation afterwards. Musk said that the condition was put forward by SpaceX, and not Anthropic.

“SpaceX has not committed to leasing Colossus for years, although it's possible that may be what happens. This is a 180-day lease with a 90-day notice for mutual cancellation thereafter. The short term was our request, not Anthropic's,” the Tesla chief wrote.

Musk said SpaceX wouldn't leave Anthropic “hanging” and would provide “a reasonable off-ramp”, adding, “but if compute gets super tight, I said we might need it back at some point.”

SpaceX, which is headed for a public issue, had revealed in its filing that Anthropic would pay it $1.25 billion monthly for access to its AI cloud infrastructure. The payments, set to last till May 2029, would lead to almost $45 billion in revenue for the rocket maker, as per Investing.com.

Anthropic has to pay a smaller monthly amount in May and June this year. The AI startup will receive over 300 megawatts of compute capacity from SpaceX's Colossus 1 centre in return.

The Claude maker had expanded the agreement to include computing power from SpaceX's Colossus 2 centre as well.

The deal came months after Musk merged SpaceX with his AI startup, xAI. The billionaire had earlier repeatedly slammed Anthropic because of its clash with the US government, once saying it was “doomed to become the opposite of its name” or misanthropic.

Later, the billionaire seemed to have changed his opinion, CNBC reported. He said in an X post earlier this month that he spent a lot of time with senior members of the Anthropic team, adding that he was “impressed” by them.

Musk had signalled last week that SpaceX was in talks with other firms for providing computing capacity. The move is likely aimed at increasing the IPO-bound company's AI-linked revenues. This is significant since xAI recorded a loss of $6.36 billion last year and is expected to be a drag on SpaceX's financial health.

SpaceX aims to raise $75 billion through its public issue at a valuation of between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion next month.