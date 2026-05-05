Eta Aquarids 2026: When Can Indians Watch Halley's Comet Meteor Shower

Earth is currently passing through a stream of cosmic debris left behind by Halley's Comet, triggering the annual Eta Aquariids meteor shower. This celestial event occurs every year when our planet intersects the comet's orbit, causing tiny particles to slam into Earth's atmosphere and burn up in brilliant streaks of light. The Eta Aquariids derive their name from the constellation Aquarius, where the meteors appear to originate, also known as the radiant point. Although Halley's Comet itself only swings past Earth once every 76 years, its debris continues to deliver an annual spectacle.

Eta Aquariid meteors are known for their exceptional speed, entering Earth's atmosphere at around 66 km/s. This high velocity often produces bright streaks and lingering luminous trails that can persist for several seconds after the meteor itself has vanished.

Occasionally, brighter fireballs may also be visible, cutting dramatically across the sky. This year, visibility may be slightly impacted by a bright waning gibbous moon, which will be about 84% illuminated at peak. According to the American Meteor Society, the moonlight will wash out fainter meteors, reducing overall visibility.

Peak Dates and Best Viewing Window

The meteor shower reaches its peak overnight from Tuesday, May 5, into the early hours of Wednesday, May 6, 2026. According to NASA, the most favorable viewing window falls in the dark, pre-dawn hours, roughly between 2:00 AM and 5:00 AM local time, when the radiant climbs higher in the sky, as per NASA.

Although May 5-6 marks the peak, the Eta Aquariids have a broad maximum. This means early morning hours on May 7 may still offer worthwhile sightings.

What Skywatchers in India Can Expect

Observers across India are well-positioned to enjoy this event. While the Eta Aquariids typically favour the Southern Hemisphere, India's latitude provides a stronger viewing advantage than regions further north like Europe or North America.

Under clear skies, viewers in India can expect to see approximately 10 to 30 meteors per hour. In contrast, southern locations may experience rates as high as 40 to 60 meteors per hour.

Peak Nights: May 5-6, 2026

May 5-6, 2026 Best Time: Pre-dawn hours (3:00 AM – 5:00 AM IST).

How to Get the Best View

To maximize your chances of spotting meteors: