Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Dazzle Stargazers. Where, When And How To See It

Stargazers are in for a treat as the Eta Aquariid meteor shower is set to illuminate the UK skies, peaking on May 6, 2025. Active since April 19, this annual spectacle will continue until May 28, offering a chance to spot "shooting stars" and potentially dazzling fireballs. According to NASA, the Eta Aquariids are created by debris from Halley's Comet, and Earth's passage through this trail results in the spectacular meteor display.

Under ideal conditions like dark skies and minimal moonlight, observers can see 10-30 meteors per hour in the Northern Hemisphere and up to 60 in the Southern Hemisphere. The meteors are fast, moving at about 66 km/s, and often leave glowing trails.

About the Meteor Shower

The Eta Aquariid meteors, which peak during early May each year, are notable for their incredible speed, entering Earth's atmosphere at approximately 40.7 miles (65.4 kilometres) per second. This rapid movement can create glowing "trains" of incandescent debris that linger for several seconds to minutes after the meteor has passed. During the Eta Aquariids' peak, observers can expect to see around 50 meteors per hour.

The meteor shower will peak the night of Monday (May 5) into the morning hours of Tuesday (May 6), according to NASA. The best time to watch the meteor shower is at 2 am local time on May 6.

How to see the Eta Aquarid shower?

For optimal viewing, find a dark location away from city lights and streetlights, and plan to watch between midnight and dawn when the meteor activity is highest.

Bring a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair to make your viewing experience comfortable, and allow 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark.

You won't need binoculars or a telescope, as this shower will be visible with the naked eye.

Look towards the eastern sky, where the radiant point lies low in the constellation of Aquarius.

Although the moon's waxing gibbous phase might interfere with viewing, try to spot meteors before the moon rises or use a building to block the moonlight.

"Look away from the Moon, and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark. Avoid looking at bright lights, such as your cell phone, too, as this will take your eyes off the sky and ruin your night vision", said NASA.

Weather forecast ahead of the event

The UK is set for a great view of the Eta Aquariid meteor shower on Sunday night into early Monday morning, with largely clear skies expected across much of the country. However, eastern England and Scotland may experience some patchy cloud, while Shetland and Orkney are likely to see increasing cloud cover, making viewing conditions more challenging, BBC Weather reported.

Despite the clear skies, it will be a chilly morning, with temperatures ranging from 5 to 7°C in many areas and potentially near freezing in rural locations, accompanied by a fresh north-easterly wind. To make the most of this astronomical event, stargazers should dress warmly, find a dark spot with minimal light pollution, and look towards the eastern sky between midnight and dawn when meteor activity is highest.