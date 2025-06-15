Tandem Skydive Ends In Tragedy For Two In UK's Devon

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Two individuals died in a tandem skydive accident at Dunkeswell Airfield, Devon.

Emergency services responded around 1 pm after concerns for the skydivers' welfare were raised.

Both skydivers were confirmed dead at the scene; their identities are yet to be released. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Two people have died in the UK after a skydive went wrong. The incident transpired at the Dunkeswell Airfield near Honiton in Devon on Friday (Jun 13) afternoon, according to a report in the BBC. The two skydivers, yet to be publicly identified, were attempting a "tandem jump" when things took a turn for the worse.

The Devon and Cornwall police informed that emergency services were called "to the area of Dunkeswell Aerodrome at around 1 pm on Friday following concerns for the welfare of two people".

"It was reported that they were skydivers. They were sadly both confirmed dead at the scene and their families have been informed."

National governing body British Skydiving confirmed it had received the report about two jumpers dying. It added that an investigation was underway and that a report would be sent to the coroner, police, Civil Aviation Authority, British Skydiving Safety and Training Committee and any other relevant authorities.

"British Skydiving has been notified of a tragic accident in which two jumpers lost their lives," said Robert Gibson, chief executive of British Skydiving

"Our deepest condolences go to their families, friends and the entire skydiving community. A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will investigate the accident."

Also Read | Fish Endure Intense Pain Up To 20 Minutes When Killed, New Study Finds

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it was aware of the incident and its “thoughts are of course with the friends and family at this difficult time”.

“We will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand what happened and are awaiting the report into the incident.”

Notably, the Dunkeswell aerodrome is a former Royal Air Force (RAF) site, located in the Blackdown Hills area at a height of 839ft, close to Devon's border with Somerset. It was set up as a US naval base during the Second World War.

Notably, a tandem skydiving jump is when a first-time jumper is secured to a highly experienced instructor. It is a relatively easier way for beginner skydivers to experience freefall from higher altitudes without extensive training, as the experienced instructor does most of the work.