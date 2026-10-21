Cosmic 'Hamburger' Offers Rare Side-On View Of Planet Birth

Astronomers recently discovered the earliest phases of giant planet formation between the dense layers of gas and dust in the "Gomez's Hamburger" system, which is called GoHam. The astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), which offered fresh clues about how giant planets come to life. According to phys.org, the findings were shared at a press conference at the American Astronomical Society's 247th meeting.

Gomez's Hamburger is a giant cloud of dust and gas surrounding a young star. Because scientists view this system almost directly from the side, the thick belt of dust blocks the central star's direct light, while glowing material above and below creates a visual resemblance to a fast-food burger.

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Using advanced radio telescope arrays, researchers were able to look inside the layers of the cosmic burger. They found that solid dust particles and various gases are neatly separated into distinct vertical levels. The heavier dust grains settle near the middle plane, while the lighter gases puff up far above and below.

The observation has also been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, and the paper is currently available on the arXiv preprint server.

"GoHam gives us a rare and clear view of the vertical and radial structure of a very large, nearly edge-on disk," Charles Law, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota and principal investigator on this research, said as quoted by the outlet.

"This makes it a benchmark system for testing detailed models of how planets form and evolve in disks. The combination of extreme disk size, strong asymmetries, winds, and potential planet formation makes it the perfect laboratory for understanding how giant planets can form far from their star, and how their presence reshapes the surrounding gas and dust," he added.

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The latest, side-on perspective is valuable because it gives scientists a clear, cross-sectional look at a planetary nursery.

Within the system, researchers spotted an unusual chemical arc and a dense clump of material, referred to as a candidate planet-forming region, where matter may be pulling together under gravity to build a massive planet far away from its host star.

While researchers note that they cannot yet confirm a fully formed planet is sitting inside, the detailed look provides a rare chance to study the early stages of planetary creation.