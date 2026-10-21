"Scary": Doorbell Camera Captures Stranger In Joe Biden Mask Eating Banana Outside US Home

A family in Texas, US, was shocked to find a stranger wearing a Joe Biden Halloween mask on their front porch in the middle of the night, Fox News reported. The bizarre visit was caught on the family's doorbell security camera.

A video of the incident was shared on social media, in which the masked individual can be seen walking up to the front door in the dark, peeling a banana, and calmly eating it while staring directly into the camera.

The stranger was barefoot, wearing a jacket, which he opened to reveal a T-shirt with "FREEDOM" written across the chest. It looked like the t-shirt Charlie Kirk was wearing when he was assassinated in September 2025 at Utah Valley University.

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As the video drew attention, local police reminded residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious nighttime activity on their property.

"The department also reminds the public that behavior perceived as threatening can lead to dangerous confrontations, potentially resulting in serious injury," police told Fox News Digital.

"We also encourage everyone to exercise good judgment and recognize that behavior intended as a joke or prank can sometimes cause unnecessary concern for others," they said.

According to the media outlet, the incident happened on October 18 at approximately 8:05 pm (local time). The authorities found no evidence of a crime, but the internet is calling it a "scary" and "weird" incident.

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"Based on the available information, our assessment remains unchanged: officers found no evidence that a criminal offense occurred," the department said.

Speaking to WFAA, Chief Jim Lewis said, "Although the individual's choice of attire and snack may have raised a few eyebrows, neither appears to have violated the law at this time."

"And while we can't explain the costume, the banana, or the apparent political identity crisis, we can confirm that being bizarre is not, in itself, a criminal offense."

Lewis further added that "the Watauga Police Department takes these types of reports seriously, however, and we encourage residents to continue reporting suspicious activity, even when the circumstances are a little bananas."