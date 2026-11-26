Despite lingering reservations about artificial intelligence (AI), health experts in Britain say the technology is helping them review patient scans efficiently and possibly spot lung cancer early by flagging subtle abnormalities that might otherwise go unnoticed. Consultant radiographer Cornilius Mushambi told the BBC that while AI boosts confidence in a clinician's final judgment, it does not replace human expertise.

Detailing the new procedure, the Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (KGHFT) said once the AI tool had anamysed the scan, the radiology team assessed whether it needed further investigation. The trust said it could mean a possible lung cancer was investigated earlier and the scans that appeared most urgent could be prioritised for review.

"It means potentially a patient can leave our hospital with both their X-ray and CT completed and reported on by a radiographer. Without input from AI, these steps that might otherwise have taken place days apart," said Mushambi.

Also Read | American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Attempts To Open Door Mid-Air

AI To Cure Cancer

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has predicted that AI would find cures for most diseases, including cancers, within 5 to 15 years,

“I am not talking about AI as merely a tool to analyse data. I'm talking about using AI to perform, direct, and improve upon nearly everything biologists do,” Amodei wrote in a social media post.

“Thus, it's my guess that powerful AI could at least 10x the rate of these discoveries, giving us the next 50-100 years of biological progress in 5-10 years.”

Previously, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis gs also talked about AI models revolutionising human health by increasing lifespans.

"If everything goes well, then we should be in an era of radical abundance, a kind of golden era. AGI can solve what I call root-node problems in the world, curing terrible diseases, much healthier and longer lifespans, finding new energy sources," said Hassabis.

"If that all happens, then it should be an era of maximum human flourishing, where we travel to the stars and colonise the galaxy. I think that will begin to happen in 2030," he added.