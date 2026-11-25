A speeding truck rammed college students waiting for a bus at the stop on a busy road in Pune on Wednesday. Several students were injured in the accident, some of them seriously.

The accident happened near Garwa Hotel in Pune's Bopdev Ghat at 1.34 pm.

CCTV footage shows the truck skidding off the road as it seemingly loses control and rams into college students standing at a bus stop on the side of the road. As the truck approaches, the students are seen running away to save themselves, but some unfortunately got caught in the chaos and were run over by the big vehicle.

After hitting the students, the truck kept moving and left the scene.

At least five students were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to hospital for treatment. Yewalewadi Police reached the spot and initiated a probe.