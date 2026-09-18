Astronaut Anil Menon Captures Yellow-Gold Star Trail Over India From Space Station

Astronaut Anil Menon has shared two striking star trail images that show dramatically different views of Earth from above. While one image glows in yellow-gold over India, the other features a red streak closer to Vietnam, with fishing boats visible in the ocean.

Menon described them as "Two dramatically different star trail images."

He explained that the yellow-gold image appeared over India, where city lights lit up Earth. The images were created using compiled 15-second exposures, capturing the bright lights below along with the star trails.

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The second image was taken closer to Vietnam, where the fishing boats could be seen standing out against the ocean. The red streak in this image created a sharp contrast with the darker surroundings.

Sharing the images, Menon pointed out the clear difference between the two scenes. In one, the glow of city lights across India created a bright yellow-gold view, while in the other, the lights from fishing boats near Vietnam stood out over the ocean.

The two photographs offer different visual scenes, with city lights and fishing boats becoming prominent features in the star trail images shared by the astronaut.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see such an amazing view.

One user commented, "Great shots, Anil."

Another user noted, "Luminous Earth highways."

"Keep the pictures and videos coming, thank you," added a third user.