Astronaut Shares Timelapse Of Milky Way Glowing Alongside Storms

Astronaut Anil Menon often shares glimpses of space, giving people a closer look at the views seen from above Earth. This time, he shared a beautiful nighttime view of Earth showing lights, storms and the stars in the sky. In his post, Menon said that the colours seen while looking at Earth at night are beautiful. The view showed different shades and lights across the planet, along with storms and the Milky Way.

He explained that the scene also included blues from squid boats, bright city lights, storms, the Milky Way, stars and galaxies rising in the sky.

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Describing how the view appears through the spacecraft window, Menon said, "Colours at night are beautiful when looking at Earth at night. Here you can see blues from the squid boats, the bright lights of cities, storms, and the Milky Way, stars, and galaxies rising in the sky."

Menon wrote, "This was shot from the Dragon forward window with 3-second exposures and stitched together into a time-lapse."

He added that the time-lapse shows what the scene looks like through the window: "Just a little slower."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the visuals shared by the astronaut.

One user commented, "So amazing."

Another user noted, "Wow, this is truly extraordinary. I can't wait to see more in the future."

"Wow, what a breathtakingly beautiful sight this is," added a third user.