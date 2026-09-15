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Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Glimpse Of Crew Playing Football In Space To Unwind

Menon shared a video of astronauts playing football in space. He said football is one thing that brings everyone together on the space station.

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Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Glimpse Of Crew Playing Football In Space To Unwind
Menon highlighted the role of football in creating a shared activity for everyone on the space station.

Astronaut Anil Menon has shared a glimpse of astronauts playing football on the space station, showing how the crew spends time together during the weekend. Menon said football is one thing that brings everyone together on the space station.

Sharing the post Menon wrote, "Football is one thing that brings us all together on the space station! On the weekend, it's good to unwind because it helps us get ready for another busy week."

Menon explained that weekends are a good time for the astronauts to unwind. He said taking some time to relax helps them get ready for another busy week.

Watch Video Here:

The video shows the astronauts enjoying the game together as they spend time away from their busy schedule. The football activity offers them a way to unwind during the weekend while also bringing the crew together.

Menon highlighted the role of football in creating a shared activity for everyone on the space station. 

Social Media Reaction

Menon's post got several reactions online. 

One user commented, "I wish I was there."

Another user noted, "This is so cool."

"That looks like the funnest game of football ever," added a third user.


 

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