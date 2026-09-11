Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Glimpse Of Green-And-Gold Star Trails From Space

Astronaut Anil Menon has shared a glimpse of star trails from space, highlighting the colours of the aurora and lights from cities across the globe. In a post, Menon described the view as a "Happy StarTrails" moment from the space station.

Menon said the star trails feature green and gold colours from the aurora, along with contributions from cities across the globe.

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He wrote, "Happy StarTrails from the space station. Green and gold from the aurora and cities across the globe contributing."

He also asked people to stay tuned for more such views, saying that Astronaut Jessica Meir has been working on some really great ones from the "eye of the Dragon."

Menon has previously shared several stunning photos and time-lapse videos from space, offering social media users rare glimpses of Earth and other celestial sights from orbit.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the amazing view shared by Anil Menon on his X handle.

One user commented, "Good view from the eye of the Dragon!"

Another user called the view "Beautiful."

"The colours look so vivid," added a third user.