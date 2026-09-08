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Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Purple Aurora Lighting Up The Darkness From Space Station

Anil Menon shared a view of the aurora and explained the changing colours visible in the sky.

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Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Purple Aurora Lighting Up The Darkness From Space Station
Social media users were amazed to see the stunning view shared by astronaut Anil Menon.

A video shared on X by Astronaut Anil Menon shows a purple aurora lighting up the night sky. Menon often shares views of space, including particles and other activity visible from space. This time, he shared a view of the aurora and explained the changing colours visible in the sky.

He wrote, "Tonight's aurora has a purple hue. The KP is ~4. We are approaching high beta, so there is more light creeping over the horizon."

Watch Video Here:

He explained that the light was mixing the colours, while satellites could also be seen in the night sky.

Menon said the video was recorded using a 14mm setting, with a 1/4 interval, and was broken into two parts.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the stunning view shared by astronaut Anil Menon.

One user commented, "That thin blue line is amazing."

Another user noted, "The high beta mixing really brings out that purple."

"What a view," added a third user.


 

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