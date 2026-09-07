Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Early Morning Space Station View, Calls Cupola His Meditation Spot

Astronaut Anil Menon has shared a glimpse of his early morning routine aboard the space station, describing the cupola window as a place for meditation and contemplation. In a video shared on X, Anil showed himself opening the cupola window in the early morning. He shared his experience and spoke about how the biggest journeys can also take place internally.

Menon wrote, "Early morning on space station. Opening the cupola window."

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He described the cupola as his spot for early morning meditation and contemplation. For him, looking through the window offers an opportunity to reflect while taking in the view around him.

"Though the biggest journeys are internal, the cupola is my spot for early morning meditation and contemplation," he wrote.

Menon also shared how the view from the cupola changes his perspective, saying that it helps contextualise his place in space and time. His post focuses on the view, reflection and the sense of perspective it provides from the space station.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the amazing view shared by Anil Menon on his X handle.

One user commented, "Keep it coming! Your videos have been great."

Another user noted, "What a view. Thanks for sharing."

"It's so beautiful," added a third user.