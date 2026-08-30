Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Astronaut Captures Breathtaking Star Trails From Space Station, Calls View "Surreal"

Social media users were amazed to see the amazing view shared by Astronaut Don Pettit on his X handle.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Astronaut Captures Breathtaking Star Trails From Space Station, Calls View "Surreal"
Pettit described the visuals as a display of cool physics."

A breathtaking view from space has offered a glimpse of stars, lightning, and city lights moving across the darkness. Astronaut Don Pettit shared a video on X showing star trails as seen from the International Space Station.

Pettit described the visuals as a display of "cool physics." He explained that the stars appear as thin lines in the direction of the ISS's orbital path, while they form arcs to the left of the station's velocity vector.

Watch Video Here:

He also pointed out that flashes of lightning create purple spots in the time history, while city lights streak past below.

A faint red glow can also be seen as part of Earth's upper atmosphere. Pettit described the entire view as "Surreal!"

The video captures several striking features visible from the ISS, bringing together star trails, flashes of lightning, streaking city lights, and the faint glow of Earth's atmosphere in one view.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the amazing view shared by Astronaut Don Pettit on his X handle.

One user commented, "Wow, physics creating space art."

Another user noted, "Thank you for letting us enjoy a little of what you see, Don."

"This is incredible," added a third user.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
International Space Station, Astronaut Don Pettit, Star Trails
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com