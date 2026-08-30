Astronaut Captures Breathtaking Star Trails From Space Station, Calls View "Surreal"

A breathtaking view from space has offered a glimpse of stars, lightning, and city lights moving across the darkness. Astronaut Don Pettit shared a video on X showing star trails as seen from the International Space Station.

Pettit described the visuals as a display of "cool physics." He explained that the stars appear as thin lines in the direction of the ISS's orbital path, while they form arcs to the left of the station's velocity vector.

Watch Video Here:

He also pointed out that flashes of lightning create purple spots in the time history, while city lights streak past below.

A faint red glow can also be seen as part of Earth's upper atmosphere. Pettit described the entire view as "Surreal!"

The video captures several striking features visible from the ISS, bringing together star trails, flashes of lightning, streaking city lights, and the faint glow of Earth's atmosphere in one view.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the amazing view shared by Astronaut Don Pettit on his X handle.

One user commented, "Wow, physics creating space art."

Another user noted, "Thank you for letting us enjoy a little of what you see, Don."

"This is incredible," added a third user.