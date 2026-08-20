Astronaut Shares Stunning Maha Kumbh Mela Pic From International Space Station: 'My Best Shot'

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has shared a stunning photograph of the Maha Kumbh Mela, taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Held in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the Maha Kumbh Mela is one of Hinduism's most sacred festivals. Occurring once every 144 years, the historic event was celebrated last year at the Triveni Sangam, the holy confluence where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

Pettit was aboard the ISS from September 11, 2024, to April 19, 2025, when he took the pic. Despite the ISS orbiting at 28,000 km per hour above Earth, Pettit managed to capture the event's massive scale of the brightly illuminated festival grounds using high-powered cameras at night.

"My best shot of the 2025 Prayag Maha Kumbh Mela from ISS. It is a once-in-a-144-year Hindu pilgrimage to sacred riverbanks in India and one of the largest events in the world, with millions of people in this single photo!" Pettit captioned the pic.

Check The Viral Pic Here:

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Significance Of Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela is deeply rooted in Hindu history and is regarded as the world's largest public gathering. Central to the grand event is devotees taking sacred snans (baths) during some of the auspicious dates as well as the Shahi Snan -- a royal ritual that brings together saints and spiritual leaders for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters.

Pilgrims consider it a privilege to bathe after the saints, as their presence is believed to enhance the spiritual energy of the Sangam. There's a belief that immersion in the sacred waters cleanses sin and frees the individual from the infinite cycle of birth and death.