Astronaut Turns Eyes To Earth During Spacewalk, Shares Breathtaking Photos

Astronaut Jessica Meir has shared a series of photographs showing views of Earth from her spacesuit during last week's spacewalk.

In an X post, Meir mentioned, "While I wasn't gazing at astronaut Anil during last week's spacewalk, my eyes were drawn downward to our majestic Mother Earth. Here's how she looked from my spacesuit. "

Meir posted a photo showing a view of the coastline framed by the International Space Station's solar arrays.

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The second photo shows a sunset behind the recently installed IROSA mod kit. According to Meir, this platform will serve as a mounting structure for new solar arrays that are to be installed during upcoming spacewalks.

She also pointed out the smaller solar array visible in the bottom-left corner of the first photo.

The third photo captures a view of mountains framed by the International Space Station's solar arrays.

Meir explained that these photos showcase various views of Earth as seen from her spacesuit during spacewalks.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see such an amazing view.

One user commented, "Thanks for sharing these! I wish everyone could see views like this in person."

Another user noted, "Wow! That's so cool."