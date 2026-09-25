Astronaut Shares Close-Up View Of Hurricane Polo's Eye From Space

Astronaut Jessica Meir has shared a view of Hurricane Polo from the International Space Station, showing the storm from the station's cupola. In her post, Meir said Hurricane Polo looked massive from the Space Station's cupola. She also shared a close-up view of the hurricane's eye in the second photo.

Sharing the post, Meir wrote, "Hurricane Polo is looking massive from the Space Station cupola."

Meir said she had just happened to see the hurricane and would have to plan for more photos during the next pass when she gets another opportunity.

Check Out The Post Here:

Meir also asked people in Mexico to stay safe as Hurricane Polo continued to be visible from space. She added that she hoped the Pacific would calm down a bit for their splashdown.

Meir often shares views and updates from her time in space, giving followers a glimpse of what she sees from the Space Station.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Hoping the weather clears up for a gentle splashdown in October."

Another user noted, "Prayers up."