NASA Marks 9/11 Anniversary With Rare Space View Of Twin Towers Aftermath

As the United States marks 25 years since the September 11 attacks, NASA has shared a photograph taken from the International Space Station, showing smoke rising over New York City as astronaut Frank Culbertson witnessed the tragedy from space.

The photograph was taken by Frank Culbertson, commander of Expedition 3 aboard the Space Station, as smoke rose from the Twin Towers in New York City. NASA's History Office shared the photograph on X, marking 25 years since the attacks.

The 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre, one of New York City's most iconic landmarks, shook the United States and sent shockwaves around the world. On September 11, 2001, the terrorist group al-Qaeda carried out four coordinated suicide attacks that changed the course of history.

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The photograph offers a view of the smoke from above, capturing a moment that has remained connected to the memory of the attacks.

Sharing the image on the 25th anniversary, the NASA History Office wrote, "We pause to reflect on that terrible day and pay tribute to the victims, survivors, and heroes of the 9/11 attacks."

The office also paid tribute to the victims, survivors and heroes of the 9/11 attacks.