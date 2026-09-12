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Astronaut Anil Menon Shows How Health Checkups Are Conducted In Space

The post offers a glimpse into the coordinated process of conducting medical and scientific demonstrations on the Space Station.

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Astronaut Anil Menon Shows How Health Checkups Are Conducted In Space
He explained that a remote guider and a team of doctors are also involved in the process.

Astronaut Anil Menon has shared a look at how scientific work is carried out on the Space Station, explaining how astronauts work together during an ultrasound demonstration. In a post, Menon said that one person operates the ultrasound while another person manages the controls.

He wrote, "A remote guider and a team of doctors make sure that we're getting the right images and also analysing the images immediately in case we need to follow up."

According to Menon, the remote guider and doctors ensure that the right images are being captured. The team also analyses the images immediately in case any follow-up is needed.

Check Out The Post Here:

Menon wrote, "This is how we do science on the International Space Station."

"Scientists and physicians are concerned that microgravity changes the normal flow of blood and could predispose astronauts to blood clots," he added.

Menon's post highlights how astronauts rely on teamwork, advanced technology and real-time support from doctors to monitor their health in space. The demonstration also shows the importance of medical research aboard the International Space Station, helping scientists better understand how microgravity affects the human body and ensuring astronauts remain healthy during long-duration missions.

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