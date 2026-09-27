NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir Captures Patagonia Icefields From Space, Calls It "Earth Art"

Astronaut Jessica Meir has shared a striking view of the Northern Patagonia Icefields from the International Space Station. The image shows the natural landscape from space, highlighting the unique patterns and shapes of the region.

Meir often shares images captured from space, giving people a glimpse of different parts of Earth from the International Space Station.

Sharing the image on social media, Meir said she was in the cupola of the International Space Station when she was struck by the topography of the Northern Patagonia Icefields.

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She described the view as “Earth Art” and said there are many incredible places to explore both on and off Earth. She also wished her followers a happy Friday.

Meir said she captured the image using a Nikon Z9 camera with a 400mm lens. The photograph focuses on the topography of the Northern Patagonia Icefields as seen from space.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see such an amazing post shared by astronaut Jessica Meir.

One user commented, "The Patagonia icefields from the cupola look like a topographic map someone left in the freezer."

Another user noted, "What a view."

"Amazing," added a third user.