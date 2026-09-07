NASA Shares Workplace View That 'Can't Be Beat', Internet Reacts

NASA has shared a stunning photo of Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS), calling it a "workplace view that can't be beat". Working thousands of miles above the planet comes with some extraordinary perks, including a view that is nearly impossible to match.

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Sophie Adenot recently stepped out into the vacuum of space to carry out maintenance and upgrades on the exterior of the ISS.

They spent hours working outside the orbiting laboratory, swapping out equipment and installing updated hardware. Cameras captured incredible shots of the mission from both inside the station's viewports and directly from the crew members' helmet-mounted cameras.

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"A view of Earth outside of a window of the cupola on the International Space Station. The hazy, blue surface is decorated with white, cottony clouds. Outside the left of the window, part of the space station is visible with Adenot just barely in view," NASA wrote while describing the image.

"A wide view of Earth with parts of the International Space Station in view on both sides. The surface is vibrant blue with diffuse wisps of white clouds. The glove of a space suit is visible at the bottom of the image."

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Social media reactions

Social media users commented on the post, sharing their observations about the space and stars. "I think space exploration is very important. I think there is very intelligent life on Mars. I believe that Martians are spying on us from the bottom of the ocean," one user wrote in the comment section.

"A black hole is not a place where darkness has won; it is where gravity has bent space and time so profoundly that even light can no longer escape. And perhaps that is the universe's most haunting secret: sometimes, to glimpse the deepest truth of existence, we must look toward a place from which no light can ever return," another user shared their opinion.

"Desk views will never hit the same after seeing this!" a third user joked.