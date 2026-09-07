Indian Engineer Reveals Earnings From Part-Time Mehndi Work In US, Video Goes Viral

Priyancka Jaiin, a full-time software engineer based in the US, has managed to strike a balance between her desk job and her creative passion. In an Instagram post, she shared details of her part-time business as a professional mehndi (henna) artist. She said that while coding pays her monthly bills, her henna cone brings in extra income. She further noted that she charges roughly $100 per hour for her design work, which translates to around Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000. On top of her standard hourly rate, clients frequently offer tips of up to 20 per cent.

And when it comes to events like full bridal bookings, the payout jumps significantly. She noted that a detailed 10-hour wedding assignment can net her close to Rs 1 lakh ($1,200+) in one day.

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Watch the video here:

"After coming to the US, I strongly felt that artists are highly valued and respected here. In India, a mehndi artist is sometimes not considered a good profession, but here I am seen and respected as an artist," she said in the video, which was originally in Hindi.

"Mujhe kabhi aisa feel nahi hota ki main koi chota kaam kar rahi hoon, kyunki yahan koi bhi kaam chota or bada nahi hota. Kaam, kaam hota hai."

Despite talking about the lucrative side-hustle, she noted that living expenses in America are equally high.

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Social media reactions

The video went viral with around 10 million views. Her post triggered a wave of reactions across social media, with many users weighing in on how traditional skills are valued globally.

"I think they respect every profession and artist," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I would have been a millionaire by now," another user, apparently a henna artist, wrote along with some sad emojis.

"No profession is considered a good one, except for a government job (even if it pays just 10k, it still counts)," a third user wrote, sharing what most people in society believe.

"Which field of app software are you working in, how much experience do you have, and through which company did you go abroad? Could you tell us a little about it? What skills are required?" a fourth user asked.