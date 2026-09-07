Case Against Congress MP's Brother Over Fight At Hyderabad Pub

Two people were injured, and three cases have been registered after a fight broke out between two groups at a pub in Hyderabad, police said. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at Cara Cara Pub in Daspalla Hotel, Jubilee Hills, where two groups reportedly clashed, resulting in damage to property and parked vehicles.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav's brother, Aravind Kumar Yadav, alias Tillu, is among those booked in connection with the clash, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 2.10 am, when an argument between two groups at the pub allegedly escalated into a physical fight. Reports said Aravind was with family and friends, while another group was led by Wasim Khan and Afsar Khan.

The confrontation reportedly involved chairs and beer bottles before bouncers intervened and separated the groups.

According to police, the dispute did not end inside the pub. The groups later clashed in the hotel's parking area, where additional people allegedly joined the confrontation.

Police said vehicles were damaged and people were assaulted. Two persons sustained injuries, reports said. Videos of the altercation, recorded by people at the venue, have also circulated online.

The Jubilee Hills deputy commissioner of police said three cases were registered.

Police said Khan and his friend were allegedly intercepted while proceeding to their residence in a car in the pub's parking area, assaulted and had their vehicle damaged.

Police alleged that the establishment was operating beyond its permitted hours without obtaining the required permission for extended operating hours.

The police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

21 people have been booked in connection with the fight, including Aravind Yadav, though the police press note itself describes the action as cases against both groups and does not provide a complete list of accused persons.

Meanwhile, BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar posted on his X handle stating, "No one has the guts to file cases, no matter how hard they kick .. Young leaders of Congress are drowning in pubs." He asked why the FIR has not been released late on Sunday night, tagging DGP C.V. Anand, the Chief Minister's Office and city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

He asked why action had not been taken against the local sub-inspector when the establishment was running past the deadline and also why the licence of Cara Cara pub had not been cancelled.

While the investigation was launched, the brother of the MP remained at large.

Aravind Kumar Yadav is the son of former Secunderabad MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, while his brother Anil Kumar Yadav is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP.