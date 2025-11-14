Jubilee Hills Results LIVE: Amid Bihar Rout, Congress May Get Consolation Prize In Telangana Bypoll

The Congress, which is staring at a rout in Bihar, may get a consolation prize down south: its candidate is leading in the bypoll at Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituency. At 11.30 am, the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav is leading by nearly 10,000 votes. On Number 2 is Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, and BJP's Deepak Reddy Lankala is now in the third position. Jubilee Hills is one of 15 constituencies in Hyderabad.

The seat, won in 2023 by Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Maganti Gopinath, went to the polls after his death in June this year. Gopinath held the seat since 2014 and won it for the Telugu Desam Party before switching to the Telangana Rastra Samithi, now known as BRS. Sunitha Gopinath, the BRS candidate for this election, is the wife of Maganti Gopinath.

Interestingly, Maganti Gopinath had defeated former India cricketer and captain Mohammed Azharuddin, who contested the 2023 polls as a Congress candidate. Another factor in the Congress's strong performance this time is that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM backed the Congress candidate.

A victory in Jubilee Hills will bring some consolation to the Congress, which is staring at a rout in the Bihar Assembly election. The party, which won 19 seats in Bihar in the 2020 Assembly polls, is now leading in only five seats. The Congress's ally RJD, too, has performed poorly and the NDA appears set to cruise to a thumping win in the hinterland state.