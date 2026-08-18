Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Harvests Vegetables In Space, Shares Video: "Cooking On Space Station"

NASA astronaut Anil Menon harvested and cooked fresh greens grown in space, showing how food could be produced on future long missions. In a recent video shared on X, Menon and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir are seen harvesting kale and wasabi mustard greens grown inside the ISS and preparing them as a fresh space-grown meal. The vegetables were cultivated for about a month as part of NASA's research into growing food in space.

"On this episode we give you farm-to-table, simple, and delicious. This Kale and Wasabi Mustard was grown on ISS over one month. We harvested several leaves and put them to the test. It might be the best meal we have cooked so far. Thanks to the @NASA veggie team for guiding us through the growth process and providing simple skills that could help provide food for future space travel. Mark Watney would be proud," Menon wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The experiment takes place inside NASA's Veggie plant-growth chamber, which helps scientists understand how plants respond to microgravity. The research could be crucial for future long-duration missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond. Fresh vegetables could augment packaged meals, add nutrients and provide astronauts with a psychological boost on missions that could last for months or even years.

Eventually, it could also reduce the amount of food that has to be shipped from Earth to grow food in space.

Menon praised NASA's Veggie team for helping the astronauts learn about the growing process and simple ways to cultivate. The experiment also had a science fiction twist, with Menon saying the fictional astronaut Mark Watney from 'The Martian' who grows potatoes on Mars "would be proud".

Menon is also scheduled to go outside the ISS with astronaut Sophie Adenot on August 18 in a spacewalk lasting about six-and-a-half hours. The pair will replace a space-to-ground antenna used for high-rate communications between NASA's Mission Control Centre in Houston and the space station.