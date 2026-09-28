Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Video Of Space Station Doing Gymnastics Above Earth

Astronaut Anil Menon has shared a video showing the space station appearing to change direction, giving viewers a look at how the station can move while orbiting Earth. In his post, Menon explained that the station had to change the direction it was pointing in order to get a boost.

Sharing the post Menon wrote, "In order to boost station, we had to change the direction it was pointing, so NASA engineers flipped it around, and, here, you can see it flipping back."

The video was made by stitching together 5,500 still images taken last night. Menon said the images themselves were not changed, but he increased and decreased the frame rate to give viewers a better sense of the movement and Earth.

Watch Video Here:

Menon often shares such posts, giving viewers a look at different moments and views from the space station.

In the video, the movement of the station can be seen through the Dragon window as it changes direction, creating what Menon described as the space station doing “gymnastics.”

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see such an amazing view shared by Astronaut Anil Menon.

One user commented, "So beautiful. This video makes me truly realise that our planet is a beautiful place."

Another user noted, "Earth from space always looks beautiful."

"Ballet dancing in space," added a third user.