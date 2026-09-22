Astronaut Shares Dazzling Night Cycles From Space, Says They're Full Of Wonder

Astronaut Anil Menon often shares visuals and photographs from space, giving people a glimpse of different views and moments from above Earth. His latest post features a video showing four night cycles captured from space. Sharing the video, Menon wrote, "The nights are dark and full of wonder." He then shared details about the visuals, saying they show four night cycles from Dragon's port window.

According to Anil Menon, the video was stitched together by a bot. Menon clarified that there were no changes to the underlying photos used in the video.

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He mentioned that the photographs were taken using a Nikon Z9 camera with a 15-second exposure, ISO 800, a 14mm lens and an f/1.4 aperture.

The visuals also show satellites appearing to move across the centre of the frame. Menon said they were likely Starlink satellites.

The video offers a view of the night from space through a series of photographs taken from Dragon's port window. The dark views are seen alongside points of light moving across the frame, creating the effect of satellites dancing in the centre.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see such an amazing view shared by Astronaut Anil Menon.

One user commented, "It is so beautiful."

Another user noted, "We exist in just a thin little portion of that tiny atmosphere layer. It makes life feel exceptionally delicate, like we are in something even smaller than an aquarium."

A third user called the view "Stunning."