Nita Ambani Dances On Bollywood Number At Isha's Pre-Wedding Event. Watch

Nita Ambani dances with her sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani during pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur.

It is their daughter's wedding and the Ambani family is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable one.

With Isha Ambani - daughter of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani - set to marry industrialist Anand Piramal on December 12, pre-wedding festivities have begun with feasts, singing and dancing, and rituals.

The families kicked off the sangeet function at the Oberoi Udaivilas hotel in Udaipur and it was Nita Ambani's performance yesterday night that drew the attention of the crowd and of those on social media as videos and photos started going viral.

In a video, Mrs Ambani can be seen dancing on movie Kal Ho Na Ho's song "Mahi Ve" with her sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani on stage as the bride-to be joins in later with her father.

Check out the video:

However, Nita Ambani didn't just match the steps with her sons but with husband Mukesh Ambani as well on movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan's title track.

Here's the video:

The festivities began on December 7 when the Ambani family served food to over 5,000 people as part of a function called "Anna Seva".

Former First Lady of the United States Hilary Clinton has also reached Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding festivities, even as a flurry of celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Sakshi Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and family, started flocking to Udaipur.

Singer Beyonce is expected to perform at the wedding next week in Mumbai, along with Bollywood celebrities.

Guests also have access to an app mapping out the activities.

The wedding will bring together two of India's most influential families. Mr Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of $47 billion, Forbes magazine says. The Piramals are into pharmaceuticals and real estate business, and according to a report, have given the couple a 50,000-sq-foot sea-facing house in Mumbai.

