Spotted In Udaipur, Hillary Clinton. It's Isha Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani received Hillary Clinton at Udaipur airport for the pre-wedding bash.

Udaipur, the city of lakes, is no stranger to lavish destination weddings, but this time it gets bigger than ever. Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani, and her fiance; Anand Piramal, are hosting their pre-wedding celebrations in the city this weekend. And if the guest list is anything to go by, the festivities will be "grand".

Don't believe us? Well, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton just landed in the city today.

Ms Clinton was photographed with billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who were at the airport to personally receive her.

The celebrity line-up for the two-day pre-wedding bash started off with the newly-wed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who held a five-day wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Others in attendance include Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife and daughter Ziva, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika, Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor among many others. Some are also expected to arrive tomorrow, the final day of the pre-wedding party.

The pre-wedding bash is to be followed by mehndi and sangeet ceremonies that are also expected to take place in Udaipur. The couple's sangeet ceremony, expected to be a gala affair, would have performances of Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and AR Rahman among others, according to reports.

Even before the pre-wedding bash, the Ambani family had arranged for a unique "Anna Seva" In where they fed 5,100 people, majority of them with special abilities, three meals in Udaipur. The Ambani's, in a statement, said, the "Anna Seva" would be held from December 7-10.

The Ambanis - Mukesh, Nita Ambani, Ajay and Swati Piramal, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were seen serving people at the function.

Social media photos of the venues -- the Oberoi Udai Vilas and City Palace, showed that they were decked up for grand celebration.

Over 100 chartered flights are expected to land in Udaipur news agency Reuters reported quoting sources.

"The event will have many visitors from abroad, so customs and immigration counters have been set up at the airport and will remain active for the next five days," the airport source was quoted as saying.

Days before the biggest wedding in the country, news about Popstar Beyonce's performance at wedding next week began doing the rounds.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were engaged at a lavish ceremony in September in Italy's Lake Como. Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year. It was followed by a private party in May.

The couple will get married on December 12 at Antillia, the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.