Celeb Photos Stoke Speculation Of Isha Ambani's Reported Engagement

Isha Ambani, Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter, is reportedly all set to exchange the ring with her long-time friend Anand Piramal in picturesque Lake Como, in northern Italy. And a lot of Bollywood stars have come together to celebrate the joyous occasion. Photos doing the rounds on Instagram show two of Bollywood's star couples are now in Italy for the momentous occasion. However, none of the celebrities have confirmed they are in Italy for the reported engagement.

Seeing Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posing with Manish Malhotra in desi couture designed by him, has set the internet alight. While Priyanka Chopra wore a white and beige handcrafted, embroidered saree, Nick Jonas wore a black embroidered sherwani.

Here's a pic of Priyanka and Nick posing for a photo with Manish Malhotra:

Apart from Priyanka and Nick, Sonam Kapoor posted a pic with husband Anand Ahuja on a boat, both decked in traditional regalia. The remarkable outfits they wore complemented each other, with Sonam Kapoor in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla suit, reportedly gifted to her by her mother-in-law and Anand Ahuja, wearing a simple, yet suave black and white sherwani.

Sonam Kapoor later deleted the pic. However, you can check it out here:

Juhi Chawla has not only ignited even more speculation over Isha Ambani's reported engagement by posting on Instagram, but also looking resplendent by wearing a dress by Tarun Tahiliani.

On Instagram, she posted saying she was merrymaking at a "special event held at charming Italy".

Here's her pic, that set the internet afire with speculation:

Anil Kapoor joined the speculation bandwagon by putting up an image on Instagram, "posing in a dapper black suit and setting his location as "Lake Como, Italy". He also put up a quote of Leo Tolstoy.

Here it is:

Isha Ambani and fiance Anand Piramal will reportedly exchange rings, formalising their engagement. Anand, whose father Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, is believed to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar in May.

No details of this weekend's festivities have been officially revealed. Speculation suggests that the guest list at Lake Como also includes Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and other stars. The Ambanis - Isha and parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani - attended the intimate post-engagement party that Priyanka and Nick hosted in Mumbai last month after their roka. Priyanka and Nick also attended a party to celebrate the engagement of Isha's brother Akash Ambani and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in June.