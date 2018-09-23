Isha Ambani Reportedly Engaged To Anand Parimal At Lake Como In Italy

Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's engagement ceremony was attended by several Bollywood stars.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani reported got engaged to her long-time friend Anand Parimal at Lake Como in northern Italy. Pictures and videos of the reported engagement were posted on social media by fan page handles. One of the pictures of Mukesh Ambani standing together with his daughter on a balcony was posted by a fan page handle of Nita Ambani. The same handle also posted a lakeside picture of the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, presumably at the rings exchange ceremony.

In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, a fountain show can been seen right behind the couple, as opera music plays in the background and flowers are showered at them. The ceremony was attended by several Bollywood stars, some of whom posted pictures on social media as well. However, none of the stars have officially confirmed that they are in Italy for the engagement. Actor Juhi Chawla posted a picture of her in Italy, with a caption, "Merrymaking at a special event held at charming Italy".

Actor Actor Anil Kapoor also posted a picture of himself on a boat with a Leo Tolstoy quote. Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam also reportedly posted a picture of herself, sitting with her husband Anand Ahuja on a boat, before deleting it. The picture, however, was reposted by her fan page. According to some reports, the guest list at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's engagement at Lake Como also includes Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and other stars.

Isha Ambani and fiance Anand Piramal will reportedly exchange rings, formalising their engagement. Anand, whose father Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, is believed to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar in May.