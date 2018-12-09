Mumbai Airport Handles Record 1,007 Flights In A Single Day

Mumbai's capacity-constrained airport, that has two crossing runways, is the hub of Jet Airways and GoAir

Mumbai's capacity-constrained Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday handled a record 1,007 aircraft movements, higher than its earlier record of 1,003 flight movements in a day in June this year. Sources said the record was achieved because of the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Amabani's daughter Isha Ambani in Udaipur.

Sources said many politicians, corporate giants and Bollywood actors flew in private jets from Mumbai to attend the celebrations that started on Friday.

A Mumbai International Airport Limited spokesperson, however, did not divulge the factors leading to the surge in traffic movement.

Mumbai's airport, which has two crossing runways - the main and the secondary - is the hub of full-service carrier Jet Airways and budget-airline GoAir.

While the primary runway can handle up to 48 arrivals and departures per hour, the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour.

The GVK-consortium-led airport handled 48.49 million passengers in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, marking a 7.4 per cent growth over the same period last year.

Isha Ambani is set to marry Anand Piramal on Wednesday at Antilia, the residence of the Mukesh Ambani-family in Mumbai.

