Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta And Isha Ambani Were A Picture Of Elegance At The Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya

Nita, Shloka And Isha Exude Elegance At The Inaugural Ceremony In Ayodhya

For the grand Ram temple inauguration, multiple prominent personalities headed to Ayodhya. Along with B-town celebrities, industrialists were also spotted in the city for the opening of the temple. The Ambanis arrived in true style and were seen at the airport in elegant ethnic ensembles. Leading the way was Nita Ambani in all her traditional glory looking beautiful in a red bandhani saree. She paired the look with a beige shawl and her choice of jewellery was, as always, a standout. She was accompanied by her husband Mukesh Ambani who kept up with the ethnic code in a white kurta paired with a brown sleeveless jacket.

The Ambanis continued their style streak as Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani also turned to classic traditional attire to show their reverence for the occasion. The couple made an appearance in well-coordinated ethnic style. Shloka picked an elegant pink saree while Akash complemented her in a pastel blue kurta paired with white bottoms and a sleeveless jacket.

Next up were Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal who went the traditional chic route for the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Temple. The couple were twinning in ethereal yellow traditional ensembles. Isha picked a simple yet beautiful yellow suit which was adorned with white borders. The aesthetic of Isha's look matched that of designer Anamika Khanna's signature style, a label that Isha has chosen to wear often in the past. Whether the outfit is in fact from the shelves of the same designer label, however, is yet unconfirmed. Anand complemented her in a yellow kurta set that was paired with a sleeveless embroidered jacket. The duo served a solid fashion moment.