Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif,Showcase Elegant Ethnic Style At The Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya

Alia-Ranbir And Vicky-Katrina's Elegant Ethnic Style En Route To Ayodhya

Ahead of the grand Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, many prominent personalities, including Bollywood celebrities, were seen heading to Ayodhya. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at the airport in elegant ethnic ensembles. Alia picked a turquoise-coloured saree with golden zari borders and kept it minimally chic. Ranbir went the extra mile, wearing a full-sleeved white kurta paired with a dhoti-style bottom. He completed the look with an intricately embroidered shawl. Alia also wore a shawl that matched her blue and gold saree. The actress tied her hair in a sleek bun, accessorised her look with a pair of dangler earrings, and kept her makeup both rosy and radiant.

Another stylish couple among the prominent personalities who attended the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The power couple was dressed for the occasion this morning in gorgeous ethnic outfits. While Katrina draped a metallic gold-toned saree, Vicky picked an ivory-coloured kurta pajama set. Katrina's gold saree had metallic borders with a glamorous sheen to it that added to the charm of the look. She accessorised the look with a pair of traditional jhumkaa earrings. Her dewy makeup included a rosy lip colour with kohled and mascara-laden eyes. Vicky's ivory, full-sleeved kurta was teamed with a pair of the same coloured pajama bottoms. He carried a shawl in ivory which featured gold zari work. His look was completed with a pair of brown juttis.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene also attended the inaugural ceremony. Madhuri picked a sunshine yellow saree with golden borders and teamed it with a beige-toned blouse. Her husband wore a maroon full-sleeved kurta with a shimmery sleeveless vest and beige-coloured dhoti-style bottoms.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr Sriram Madhav Nene leaves for Ayodhya.



Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple will take place today. pic.twitter.com/SlZGpQfUQP — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Watch the following video to have a look at these celebrities being welcomed at Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Rohit Shetty arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/UNLxN1ULLg — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

