Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Kapoor Ring In 2024 On A 'Wholesome And Soul-Some' Beach Holiday

Alia, Ranbir And Raha's "Wholesome And Soul-Some" Beach Trip Rings In 2024

The New Year 2024 has been greeted with joy and grandeur across the world. In Bollywood, there's a dichotomy to how New Year's Eve and 2024 is welcomed. While glittering galas and raging parties were the usual theme for this time of year, some celebrities chose to take off far from the crowd and bring in the New Year in peaceful solitude. Like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in the desert and Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha in Austria, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also took off to celebrate the advent of the New Year.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor seemingly celebrated the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024 on a stunning beach holiday. The actress posted photos of their getaway, starting with a sparkling NYE party where the couple decked up for a dinner date.

For the parent's night out, Raha's mom wore a narrow strap gown with an extravagant butterfly accessory positioned on her head like a crown.

A silhouette of this mom and her daughter against the sunset with the beach on one side and their private pool on the other was good enough to be framed on the wall.

Alia gave us a glimpse of her beachy curls, pink swimsuit and scuba googles, proving that she definitely got into some water sports when on holiday.

Sandy feet and palm trees swinging in the breeze gave this family holiday a leisurely feel.

Now that's certainly a memorable way to bring in the next 365 days.

