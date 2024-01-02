From Parineeti Chopra To Kiara Advani, These Bollywood Celebrities Entered The New Year 2024 Wearing Their Fabulous Best

Parineeti, Kiara And More Celebs Make A Stylish Entry In 2024

From rounding up 2023 to unwrapping the New Year in their own way, celebrities are always serving us with the best of style. Everyone has their own approach to bid adieu to the year and enter the New Year 2024. While some prefer to head for vacations, many like to spend time with family. Well, just like that, celebrities rang in the New Year in their best style.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose to keep it casual as they wished their fans. Katrina gave us a fresh dose of fashion right at the beginning of the year in a chic white floral dress that came with green and orange prints all over it. To complement her, Vicky looked dashing in a casually chic black hoodie.

Next up were Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who served winter style goals in chic puffer jackets. While Sidharth opted for chic blue, Kiara picked the snazziest of silver to shine bright.

Kareena Kapoor's style has been iconic since forever and so has her New Year's style. She wore colourful striped pajamas while Saif was dressed in a white suit. She posted a picture of them and wrote, " In my PJ with my man in a Dj.As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever ...2024. Spread joy and peace...Happy new year lovely people.."

Kajol's New Year's style was perfect with her stylish family picture. Posing with her kids and husband, Kajol looked chic in a green sweater and black bottoms. Ajay complemented her in a black pullover and denim bottoms. Their daughter added colour to their family style in a zesty orange look.

It was indeed a very cosy celebration for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as they celebrated the occasion together. The duo set winter style goals in stunning fashion. Parineeti paired a striped sweater with brown leather skirt and layered it with a beige overcoat. Raghav kept it simple in an all-black look.

Bhumi Pednekar truly started the year on the hottest note as she wished her fans a New Year. She posted a picture of herself in a printed cutout swimsuit. From the plunging neckline to the front cutout, her look made this time even merrier.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style has often been on our radar and of course, her New Year's style had to be on our list. She gave us total party vibes when she posed in an ivory backless number that featured a strappy pattern.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu served New Year style goals as they dressed up in chic casuals. Soha opted for a red crop top paired with blue denims while Kunal looked dapper in black.

Alia Bhatt gave us a glimpse of her cute celebrations and we are just in awe.