Alia Bhatt's 'Dopamine Dressing' At The Animal Success Party Is The Best Antidote To Winter Blues

Alia Bhatt's "Dopamine Dressing" At The Animal Party Is The Best Antidote To Winter Blues

Last night's Animal success party was nothing short of a star-studded affair. Stars from the film fraternity turned out in full force to congratulate Ranbir Kapoor on his blockbuster hit. The spotlight, however, was stolen by Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, whose impeccable dressing sense left everyone in awe. Alia wore a stunning blue midi dress, epitomising the concept of “dopamine dressing”—outfits chosen not just for their aesthetics but with the express purpose of uplifting one's mood. The glamorous ensemble was sourced from the luxury brand Rasario and featured a chic halter neckline, a sassy cutout below the bust area, a slit at the back, and a backless design to add extra oomph to Alia's appearance. To let the outfit shine, the fashionista opted for minimal jewellery in the form of dainty earrings and rings. Complementing her look with high heels, the actress styled her hair in a low ponytail with a few strands left free to frame her face. A soft pink glam makeup palette added the perfect finishing touches to Alia's red carpet look.

No one shines on the red carpet quite like Alia Bhatt. A few weeks ago, she attended the Red Sea Film Festival, and her appearance in a stunning grey gown became the talk of the fashion town. The elegant gown featured a strapless design and a subtle train. Lavender embellishments at the torso provided the perfect amount of bling to her ensemble. The dramatic puffed sleeves brought a wow factor to Alia's look. Opting for a classic hairstyle, the star tied her tresses in a low bun. Her only accessory was a pair of stud earrings that complemented the outfit gracefully. The on-point glam rounded off this look.

Before that, Alia Bhatt rocked a little black dress and we were looking for our jaws on the floor. The body-hugging fit was perfectly complementing her well-toned figure, and the asymmetrical neckline added a whimsical touch to the overall look. The star's short hair was left open in all its glory. With her no-makeup look, Alia gave off skincare goals.

Alia Bhatt's style diaries always find their way to fashion aficionados' bookmarks.

