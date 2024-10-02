Partner Content

The winners have set new benchmarks in the industry.

The iCubesWire India Influencer Conclave Chapter 2 was a celebration like no other, bringing together the finest from India's influencer and marketing communities under one roof. With much excitement, the event not only served as a platform for networking but also as a stage to recognize and reward exceptional talent in the digital space. The highlight of the evening was the grand announcement of the winners of the coveted India Influencer Awards.

This year's edition was truly spectacular, with a strong focus on appreciating the powerhouses of influence, the creators who have not only shaped conversations but also created significant impact through their content. The India Influencer Awards honored influencers who have creatively used their platforms to engage, inspire, and connect with audiences on a deeper level. These creators were celebrated for their ability to break through the noise, drive trends, and foster genuine interactions in an ever-evolving digital world.

Brand Awards:

Daawat for Best IP Creation

Duroflex for Best Celebrity Activation

Citroen for Best Launch of the Year

Pokerbaazi for Leveraging the Best Performance through Influencers

Blackberrys for Best Creative Campaign

Vivo for Most Versatile Campaign

Influencer Awards:

Zingy Zest - Best Food Content Creator

Bhumika Bahl - Best Celebrity Makeup Artist

Harpreet Suri - Most Inspiring Women Creator

Vishnu Kaushal - Most Entertaining Content Creator

Kiara - Best Kid Influencer

Shivangi Narula - Best LinkedIn Content Creator

Raj Grover - Most Inspiring Young Creator

Dev & Maggi - Couple Influencer of the Year

Himani Sethi - Best Creative Mom Influencer

Alongside the influencers, another key component of the event was the recognition of top marketers who have pushed the boundaries of innovation. These marketers were applauded for their visionary campaigns, creating meaningful brand experiences that resonate with consumers. Working hand-in-hand with influencers, they have crafted impactful narratives that elevate brands in a competitive market. Their contributions were a reminder of how crucial the synergy between brands, creators, and marketers is in today's digital ecosystem.

Smart Marketer Awards:

Varun Arora

Sumit Chakraborty

K. Ganapathy Subramaniam

Sameer Malik

Gaurav Soni

Neha Bareja

Gurjot Singh

Varun Oberoi

Abhishek Shetty

Rahul Chettry

Vikram Jeet Bhayana

Gaurav Deshpande

Nikhil Wahi

Himanshu Munjal

Gaurav Tyagi

Jaskaran Singh

Pulkit Verma

Arif Ehsan

Mayank Jain

Aashik NR

Gazal Bajaj

Whether through ground-breaking campaigns or creating engaging content, the winners have set new benchmarks in the industry. The event celebrated this collaborative spirit, emphasizing how the fusion of creative talent, strategic marketing, and authentic influence leads to the kind of digital success that not only drives results but also forms lasting connections with audiences.

As this incredible chapter of iCubesWire's India Influencer Conclave concludes, the stories of these creators and marketers continue to inspire the next wave of digital leaders. With such talent leading the way, the future of the influencer space looks brighter than ever. The awards may have been the grand finale of the event, but for the winners, it marks the beginning of yet another exciting journey of innovation, collaboration, and influence.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.