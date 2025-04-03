ICSE Class 10 Result 2025 Date: When, Where, How To Download Scorecards

CISCE Class 10 Result 2025 Date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the Class 10 annual exams from February 18 to March 27. The council is expected to declare the results soon. According to CISCE, the results will be announced in May 2025. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official website - cisce.org - once they are declared.



CISCE 2025 Results: Steps To Download ICSE Marksheets



Visit the CISCE's official website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Click on the ICSE Class 10 result link available on the homepage.

Enter your credentials, such as roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

Check and download the ICSE 2025 Class 10 result.

Compartment Exam

Students dissatisfied with their exam results will have the opportunity to improve their marks and grades. They will be allowed to appear for a maximum of two subjects. However, the CISCE has discontinued the compartment exam in 2024.

Additionally, answer scripts will not be considered for review if more than 60 days have passed since the announcement of the main exam results. Those dissatisfied with their CISCE results can apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

In 2024, CISCE concluded the ICSE Class 10 exams on March 28 and announced the results on May 6, recording a pass percentage of 99.47%. A total of 2,695 schools participated, with 82.48% (2,223 schools) achieving a 100% pass rate.

In 2023, the results were released on May 14 for exams held between February 27 and March 29.