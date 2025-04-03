S Jaishankar's "Cherry-Picking" Jab At Dhaka's Yunus Over Northeast Remark

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today delivered a sharp rebuttal to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, days after the latter described India's Northeast as "landlocked" and positioned Bangladesh as the "guardian of ocean access" for the region.

Mr Jaishankar highlighted India's strategic role in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), putting the spotlight on the country's 6,500-km coastline and its geographical linkages with five BIMSTEC members.

"We, after all, have the longest coastline in the Bay of Bengal, of almost 6,500 km. India shares borders not only with five BIMSTEC members, connects most of them, but also provides much of the interface between the Indian sub-continent and ASEAN. Our North-Eastern region in particular is emerging as a connectivity hub for the BIMSTEC, with a myriad network of roads, railways, waterways, grids and pipelines," Mr Jaishankar said in a statement.

Muhammad Yunus, during his recent four-day visit to China, remarked that India's Northeast was "landlocked" and had "no way to reach out to the ocean," presenting Bangladesh as the primary gateway for the region's maritime access.

He also encouraged Beijing to expand its economic influence in Bangladesh, calling the country the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region. These comments, made amid Bangladesh's signing of nine agreements with China and securing a $2.1 billion financial package, sparked a row, prompting leaders across party lines to condemn him.

"We are conscious that our cooperation and facilitation are an essential prerequisite for the smooth flow of goods, services and people in this larger geography. Keeping this geo-strategic factor in mind, we have devoted increasing energies and attention to the strengthening of BIMSTEC in the last decade. We also believe that cooperation is an integrated outlook, not one subject to cherry-picking," Mr Jaishankar added.

Mr Yunus' remarks sparked outrage, particularly in the Northeast. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the statements as "offensive" and "strongly condemnable."

"Such provocative statements by Muhammad Yunus must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas," Mr Sarma posted on X.

He also warned that Mr Yunus' comments revived discussions around the "Chicken's Neck" corridor, a vulnerable stretch of land in West Bengal connecting the Northeast to the rest of India.

"Historically, internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken's Neck corridor," Mr Sarma stated.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accused Bangladesh's interim government of treating India's Northeast as a "strategic pawn" and warned Mr Yunus against making "reckless comments" about India's sovereignty.

During his China visit, Mr Yunus signed agreements for economic collaboration, including Bangladesh's Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP). He also met with President Xi Jinping, urging Beijing to play a "greater role" in Bangladesh's stability.

India has historically relied on access to Bangladesh's ports, particularly Chittagong, for trade and logistics. During former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's tenure, Dhaka granted India access to the Chittagong Port via Tripura's Sabroom sub-division, just 75 km away from the port.

