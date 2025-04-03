UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Expected Soon, How To Download And Vacancy Details

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1), 2025, soon. The hall tickets will be available on the official website, they will not be sent by post.

The UPSC NDA NA (1) Examination 2025 will be held on April 13. The registration for the exam began on December 11, 2024, and ended on January 1, 2025. Only unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009, were eligible to apply. The recruitment exam aims to fill 406 NDA NA posts.

"Eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.gov.in) for download," the commission specified.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: How To Download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card" section.

Click on the link to download the NDA NA (1) Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check your admit card displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Vacancy Details

The following seats will be filled through this recruitment: