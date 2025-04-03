AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025 Expected In April, Check Past Trends

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results in the second week of April. This year, the first-year exams began on March 1, while the second-year exams started on March 3. The exams concluded on March 19 and March 20, respectively.

AP Inter Result Date 2025: Previous Years' Trends

In 2024, the AP Inter results were declared on April 12, and the supplementary results were announced on June 18. In 2023, the results were released on April 26. In 2022, 2021, and 2020, the results were announced on June 22, July 23, and June 12, respectively.

Based on previous trends, the AP Inter 2025 results are expected to be released in the second or third week of April.

AP Inter Result Date 2025: Where To Check?



Students can check their AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results on the board's official websites:

bieap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Results On NDTV



This year, NDTV has launched a dedicated page to assist students in checking their board exam results.

Direct link to check Andhra Pradesh Board Class 11 Exam Results 2025

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the NDTV board exam result page.

A page displaying the results will open.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Once the correct details are entered, the result will be displayed on the screen.

AP Inter Result Date 2025: Revaluation And Compartment Exams



Revaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their AP IPE 1st or 2nd-year results can apply for revaluation by paying a fee of Rs 100 per subject through the official website. The revaluation results will be announced in May/June 2025 on the BIEAP official portal.

Compartment Exams

Students who do not pass the exams will have the opportunity to appear for compartment exams to improve their scores. Further details regarding the supplementary exam schedule will be announced after the declaration of the main exam results.