AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 To Be Out Today: Here's How To Check On NDTV

Manabadi AP Result: The AP Inter results 2025 for both first-year and second-year students are scheduled to be announced on April 12 at 11 am. Candidates who took the Intermediate Public Exams in March 2025 can access their results on the official website, results.bie.ap.gov.in, once they are released.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: How To Check Results On NDTV

Students can also check their AP Inter results on the NDTV Education portal by following these steps:

Step 1. Go to: ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2. Find and click on 'Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025'

Step 3. Choose the appropriate class: Class 11 Result 2025 for 1st Year or Step 3. Class 12 Result 2025 for 2nd Year

Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required information

Step 5. Submit the details to view and download your marksheet

Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Grading Pattern

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education assigns grades based on students' performance in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE). Students scoring between 91 and 100 marks receive an A1 grade, while those with marks from 81 to 90 are awarded an A2. A B1 grade is given for scores ranging from 71 to 80, and B2 for 61 to 70. Those securing 51 to 60 marks fall under the C1 category, and marks from 41 to 50 are graded as C2.



The AP Inter 2nd year theory exams were held between March 3 and March 20, 2025. Practical examinations for the General stream took place from February 10 to February 20, whereas for Vocational courses, they were conducted from February 5 to February 20.

