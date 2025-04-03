"What Are You Going To Do About US Tariffs," Rahul Gandhi Asks Government

The United States' move to impose reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports "is going to devastate our economy", Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha today. Criticising the Narendra Modi government's foreign policy, he said, "You have given China 4,000 sq km of land. On the other side, our ally suddenly decides to impose tariffs on us, 26 per cent, which is going to completely destroy our economy. Our auto industry, our pharmaceutical industry. They are all on the line."

Mr Gandhi then referred to Indira Gandhi, former Prime Minister and his grandmother, and said someone once asked her if she leaned left or right when it came to foreign policy. "Indira Gandhi said, 'I don't lean left or right. I stand straight. I am Indian and I stand straight'. The BJP and RSS have a different philosophy. When asked if they lean left or right. They say, 'no no no, we bow our heads right in front of every foreigner that comes," he said, seeking a reply from the Centre on how it plans to tackle the tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

On the China issue, Mr Gandhi said, "It is a known fact that China is sitting on 4,000 square kilometres of our territory. I was shocked sometime back to see that our foreign secretary was cutting a cake with the Chinese ambassador. The question is what exactly is happening to this territory? Twenty jawans were martyred; their martyrdom is being celebrated by cutting a cake?" Mr Gandhi asked, referring to the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

The Congress leader said the Opposition was not against the return of normalcy in the bilateral ties. "We are not normalcy. But before normalcy, we should get our land back," he said.



