UK Unveils New Rules To Monitor Those Working For Russia

The UK government said Tuesday that anyone working in Britain for the Russian state will have to register on a new list launching in July or face jail.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told parliament that Russia would be subject to the most stringent restrictions of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (Firs).

It means anyone directed by the Russian government -- or by an entity linked to it -- to carry out activities in the UK must declare the work or face five years in prison.

"Russia presents an acute threat to UK national security," said Jarvis, a minister in the interior ministry known as the Home Office.

He highlighted "hostile acts" such as the use of a deadly nerve agent in Salisbury, southern England, in 2018, espionage, arson and cyber attacks, including the targeting of UK parliamentarians through spear-phishing campaigns.

Russia becomes the second country after Iran to be added to the list, which aims to boost the UK's national security against covert foreign influences.

Jarvis also cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its "intent to undermine European and global security".

The minister said the measures included people working for Russian government agencies, armed forces, services and police force, parliaments and their judiciaries.

He added the government also intends to "specify several political parties which are controlled by Russia, including the United Russia party", under the scheme.

"What this means is that any person, either an individual or an entity, such as a company, that is carrying out activity as part of any arrangement with those Russian entities will have to register with Firs," said Jarvis.

The so-called enhanced tier of Firs is a status reserved for nations that are deemed to pose a risk to the safety of UK national interests.

Last month, the government announced that Iran would be placed under the higher tier, meaning anyone working for its regime, including intelligence services and the Revolutionary Guard, must declare their activities.

Firs had been due to go into effect in 2024, but the new Labour government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced shortly after elections in July that it was being delayed.

Jarvis announced it would now take effect from 1 July.

