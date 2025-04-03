SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Expected Anytime Soon, How To Check, Next Steps

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) anytime soon. The result will be available on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The result will be released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

The exam was conducted from February 4 to February 25 to assess candidates in General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning, and Language (English/Hindi). The recruitment drive aims to fill over 39,481 vacancies in CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles, and NCB.

SSC GD Result 2025: Steps to Check and Download

Visit the SSC official website - ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Results" section on the homepage.

Select "SSC GD Result 2025: List of Candidates Qualified for PET/PST."

Download the PDF file and search for your roll number (Ctrl + F).

Save or print the result for future reference.

SSC GD Result 2025: What's Next?

Qualified candidates meeting the cut-off will proceed to the next round of tests, including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) - race, long jump, and high jump.

Physical Standard Test (PST) - height, chest, and weight measurements.

Medical Examination - Assesses fitness for service.

The schedule for PET/PST will be released after the written exam results are announced.

For all the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.