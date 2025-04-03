"Land Of The Dawn-Lit Mountains", Arunachal Pradesh Gets A New Logo

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism has launched a new policy and brand identity to establish itself as a global travel destination. The initiative, announced by Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona at Shangri-La Eros Hotel in New Delhi, introduces the tagline "Arunachal: Beyond Myths and Mountains."

"The prime focus of our new tourism policy is to position Arunachal Pradesh as a world-class tourism destination, preserving its pristine landscapes, rich tribal culture, and unique biodiversity while promoting sustainable tourism and community empowerment," Minister Sona said.

The new logo, featuring turquoise mountains and an orange arc for the rising sun, represents Arunachal Pradesh as the "Land of the Dawn-lit Mountains."

Tourism Director Manjunath R said the rebranding shows the state's untouched beauty. "The new identity serves as an invitation to explore an unexplored side of India that is profoundly enriching," he said.

The policy focuses on experiential tourism with key sectors such as farm tourism, wine tourism, wellness and spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, film tourism, ecotourism, tribal tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism, and border tourism.

To support this vision, the government will invest in capacity building and skill development. MLA Mopi Mihu, Advisor to the Minister, said training programs will be introduced in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM). "Skill gap assessments will be conducted to align with industry demands, in addition to providing skill training for small businesses and local guides," he said.

The policy also includes measures to attract investors, with district-level land banks and a dedicated tourism facilitation cell to streamline project approvals. "A dedicated facilitation cell will be established as a one-stop solution for disseminating information to investors and addressing their concerns," said Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa.

"Arunachal has so much to offer, so I would like to request each and everyone present to come to experience Arunachal and tell the world how beautiful it is and how much we have to offer for visitors," Minister Sona said.

Arunachal Pradesh saw a 300 per cent surge in foreign tourist arrivals in 2023, with domestic visitors rising by 368.91 per cent to 1.04 million.

