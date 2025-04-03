Here Are Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs By Country. Topping List At 50% Are...

The following is a partial list of reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump during his April 2 press conference.
All nations will be subject to at least a 10% tariff going forward, while dozens of countries listed below that the administration identified as having high barriers on US goods will be subject to higher "reciprocal" rates. The new levies stack on top of existing tariffs, like the 20% fentanyl-related tax Trump previously imposed on Chinese goods. A previous exemption for short-term goods is also being closed.
There are some exemptions, including Canada and Mexico, which are subject to previously announced tariffs. Certain goods from key industries - including steel, aluminum, automobiles, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber - are also exempt from these rates. Instead, they'll be tariffed at rates either already determined or soon to be determined by the president.
|Country/Region
|Country/Region Tariff*
|US Reciprocal Tariffs
|Afghanistan
|49%
|10%
|Albania
|10%
|10%
|Algeria
|59%
|30%
|Andorra
|10%
|10%
|Angola
|63%
|32%
|Anguilla
|10%
|10%
|Antigua and Barbuda
|10%
|10%
|Argentina
|10%
|10%
|Armenia
|10%
|10%
|Aruba
|10%
|10%
|Australia
|10%
|10%
|Azerbaijan
|10%
|10%
|Bahamas
|10%
|10%
|Bahrain
|10%
|10%
|Bangladesh
|74%
|37%
|Barbados
|10%
|10%
|Belize
|10%
|10%
|Benin
|10%
|10%
|Bermuda
|10%
|10%
|Bhutan
|10%
|10%
|Bolivia
|20%
|10%
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|70%
|35%
|Botswana
|74%
|37%
|Brazil
|10%
|10%
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|10%
|10%
|British Virgin Islands
|10%
|10%
|Brunei
|47%
|24%
|Burma
|88%
|44%
|Burundi
|10%
|10%
|Cabo Verde
|10%
|10%
|Cambodia
|97%
|49%
|Cameroon
|22%
|11%
|Cayman Islands
|10%
|10%
|Central African Republic
|10%
|10%
|Chad
|26%
|13%
|Chile
|10%
|10%
|China
|67%
|34%
|Christmas Island
|10%
|10%
|Cocos (Keeling) Islands
|10%
|10%
|Colombia
|10%
|10%
|Comoros
|10%
|10%
|Congo (Brazzaville)
|10%
|10%
|Congo (Kinshasa)
|22%
|11%
|Cook Islands
|10%
|10%
|Costa Rica
|17%
|10%
|Cote d'Ivoire
|41%
|21%
|Curacao
|10%
|10%
|Djibouti
|10%
|10%
|Dominica
|10%
|10%
|Dominican Republic
|10%
|10%
|Ecuador
|12%
|10%
|Egypt
|10%
|10%
|El Salvador
|10%
|10%
|Equatorial Guinea
|25%
|13%
|Eritrea
|10%
|10%
|Eswatini
|10%
|10%
|Ethiopia
|10%
|10%
|EU
|39%
|20%
|Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)
|82%
|41%
|Fiji
|63%
|32%
|French Guiana
|10%
|10%
|French Polynesia
|10%
|10%
|Gabon
|10%
|10%
|Gambia
|10%
|10%
|Georgia
|10%
|10%
|Ghana
|17%
|10%
|Gibraltar
|10%
|10%
|Grenada
|10%
|10%
|Guadeloupe
|10%
|10%
|Guatemala
|10%
|10%
|Guinea
|10%
|10%
|Guinea-Bissau
|10%
|10%
|Guyana
|76%
|38%
|Haiti
|10%
|10%
|Heard and McDonald Islands
|10%
|10%
|Honduras
|10%
|10%
|Iceland
|10%
|10%
|India
|52%
|26%
|Indonesia
|64%
|32%
|Iran
|10%
|10%
|Iraq
|78%
|39%
|Israel
|33%
|17%
|Jamaica
|10%
|10%
|Japan
|46%
|24%
|Jordan
|40%
|20%
|Kazakhstan
|54%
|27%
|Kenya
|10%
|10%
|Kiribati
|10%
|10%
|Kosovo
|10%
|10%
|Kuwait
|10%
|10%
|Kyrgyzstan
|10%
|10%
|Laos
|95%
|48%
|Lebanon
|10%
|10%
|Lesotho
|99%
|50%
|Liberia
|10%
|10%
|Libya
|61%
|31%
|Liechtenstein
|73%
|37%
|Madagascar
|93%
|47%
|Malawi
|34%
|17%
|Malaysia
|47%
|24%
|Maldives
|10%
|10%
|Mali
|10%
|10%
|Marshall Islands
|10%
|10%
|Martinique
|10%
|10%
|Mauritania
|10%
|10%
|Mauritius
|80%
|40%
|Mayotte
|10%
|10%
|Micronesia
|10%
|10%
|Moldova
|61%
|31%
|Monaco
|10%
|10%
|Mongolia
|10%
|10%
|Montenegro
|10%
|10%
|Montserrat
|10%
|10%
|Morocco
|10%
|10%
|Mozambique
|31%
|16%
|Namibia
|42%
|21%
|Nauru
|59%
|30%
|Nepal
|10%
|10%
|New Zealand
|20%
|10%
|Nicaragua
|36%
|18%
|Niger
|10%
|10%
|Nigeria
|27%
|14%
|Norfolk Island
|58%
|29%
|North Macedonia
|65%
|33%
|Norway
|30%
|15%
|Oman
|10%
|10%
|Pakistan
|58%
|29%
|Panama
|10%
|10%
|Papua New Guinea
|15%
|10%
|Paraguay
|10%
|10%
|Peru
|10%
|10%
|Philippines
|34%
|17%
|Qatar
|10%
|10%
|Reunion
|73%
|37%
|Rwanda
|10%
|10%
|Saint Elena
|15%
|10%
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|10%
|10%
|Saint Lucia
|10%
|10%
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|99%
|50%
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|10%
|10%
|Samoa
|10%
|10%
|San Marino
|10%
|10%
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|10%
|10%
|Saudi Arabia
|10%
|10%
|Senegal
|10%
|10%
|Serbia
|74%
|37%
|Sierra Leone
|10%
|10%
|Singapore
|10%
|10%
|Sint Maarten
|10%
|10%
|Solomon Islands
|10%
|10%
|South Africa
|60%
|30%
|South Korea
|50%
|25%
|South Sudan
|10%
|10%
|Sri Lanka
|88%
|44%
|Sudan
|10%
|10%
|Suriname
|10%
|10%
|Svalbard and Jan Mayen
|10%
|10%
|Switzerland
|61%
|31%
|Syria
|81%
|41%
|Taiwan
|64%
|32%
|Tajikistan
|10%
|10%
|Tanzania
|10%
|10%
|Thailand
|72%
|36%
|Timor-Leste
|10%
|10%
|Togo
|10%
|10%
|Tokelau
|10%
|10%
|Tonga
|10%
|10%
|Trinidad and Tobago
|12%
|10%
|Tunisia
|55%
|28%
|Turkey
|10%
|10%
|Turkmenistan
|10%
|10%
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|10%
|10%
|Tuvalu
|10%
|10%
|Uganda
|20%
|10%
|Ukraine
|10%
|10%
|United Arab Emirates
|10%
|10%
|United Kingdom
|10%
|10%
|Uruguay
|10%
|10%
|Uzbekistan
|10%
|10%
|Vanuatu
|44%
|22%
|Venezuela
|29%
|15%
|Vietnam
|90%
|46%
|Yemen
|10%
|10%
|Zambia
|33%
|17%
|Zimbabwe
|35%
|18%
