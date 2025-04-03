Advertisement

Here Are Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs By Country. Topping List At 50% Are...

There are some exemptions, including Canada and Mexico, which are subject to previously announced tariffs.

All nations will be subject to at least a 10% tariff going forward.

The following is a partial list of reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump during his April 2 press conference.

All nations will be subject to at least a 10% tariff going forward, while dozens of countries listed below that the administration identified as having high barriers on US goods will be subject to higher "reciprocal" rates. The new levies stack on top of existing tariffs, like the 20% fentanyl-related tax Trump previously imposed on Chinese goods. A previous exemption for short-term goods is also being closed.

There are some exemptions, including Canada and Mexico, which are subject to previously announced tariffs. Certain goods from key industries - including steel, aluminum, automobiles, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber - are also exempt from these rates. Instead, they'll be tariffed at rates either already determined or soon to be determined by the president.

Country/RegionCountry/Region Tariff*US Reciprocal Tariffs
Afghanistan49%10%
Albania10%10%
Algeria59%30%
Andorra10%10%
Angola63%32%
Anguilla10%10%
Antigua and Barbuda10%10%
Argentina10%10%
Armenia10%10%
Aruba10%10%
Australia10%10%
Azerbaijan10%10%
Bahamas10%10%
Bahrain10%10%
Bangladesh74%37%
Barbados10%10%
Belize10%10%
Benin10%10%
Bermuda10%10%
Bhutan10%10%
Bolivia20%10%
Bosnia and Herzegovina70%35%
Botswana74%37%
Brazil10%10%
British Indian Ocean Territory10%10%
British Virgin Islands10%10%
Brunei47%24%
Burma88%44%
Burundi10%10%
Cabo Verde10%10%
Cambodia97%49%
Cameroon22%11%
Cayman Islands10%10%
Central African Republic10%10%
Chad26%13%
Chile10%10%
China67%34%
Christmas Island10%10%
Cocos (Keeling) Islands10%10%
Colombia10%10%
Comoros10%10%
Congo (Brazzaville)10%10%
Congo (Kinshasa)22%11%
Cook Islands10%10%
Costa Rica17%10%
Cote d'Ivoire41%21%
Curacao10%10%
Djibouti10%10%
Dominica10%10%
Dominican Republic10%10%
Ecuador12%10%
Egypt10%10%
El Salvador10%10%
Equatorial Guinea25%13%
Eritrea10%10%
Eswatini10%10%
Ethiopia10%10%
EU39%20%
Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)82%41%
Fiji63%32%
French Guiana10%10%
French Polynesia10%10%
Gabon10%10%
Gambia10%10%
Georgia10%10%
Ghana17%10%
Gibraltar10%10%
Grenada10%10%
Guadeloupe10%10%
Guatemala10%10%
Guinea10%10%
Guinea-Bissau10%10%
Guyana76%38%
Haiti10%10%
Heard and McDonald Islands10%10%
Honduras10%10%
Iceland10%10%
India52%26%
Indonesia64%32%
Iran10%10%
Iraq78%39%
Israel33%17%
Jamaica10%10%
Japan46%24%
Jordan40%20%
Kazakhstan54%27%
Kenya10%10%
Kiribati10%10%
Kosovo10%10%
Kuwait10%10%
Kyrgyzstan10%10%
Laos95%48%
Lebanon10%10%
Lesotho99%50%
Liberia10%10%
Libya61%31%
Liechtenstein73%37%
Madagascar93%47%
Malawi34%17%
Malaysia47%24%
Maldives10%10%
Mali10%10%
Marshall Islands10%10%
Martinique10%10%
Mauritania10%10%
Mauritius80%40%
Mayotte10%10%
Micronesia10%10%
Moldova61%31%
Monaco10%10%
Mongolia10%10%
Montenegro10%10%
Montserrat10%10%
Morocco10%10%
Mozambique31%16%
Namibia42%21%
Nauru59%30%
Nepal10%10%
New Zealand20%10%
Nicaragua36%18%
Niger10%10%
Nigeria27%14%
Norfolk Island58%29%
North Macedonia65%33%
Norway30%15%
Oman10%10%
Pakistan58%29%
Panama10%10%
Papua New Guinea15%10%
Paraguay10%10%
Peru10%10%
Philippines34%17%
Qatar10%10%
Reunion73%37%
Rwanda10%10%
Saint Elena15%10%
Saint Kitts and Nevis10%10%
Saint Lucia10%10%
Saint Pierre and Miquelon99%50%
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines10%10%
Samoa10%10%
San Marino10%10%
São Tomé and Príncipe10%10%
Saudi Arabia10%10%
Senegal10%10%
Serbia74%37%
Sierra Leone10%10%
Singapore10%10%
Sint Maarten10%10%
Solomon Islands10%10%
South Africa60%30%
South Korea50%25%
South Sudan10%10%
Sri Lanka88%44%
Sudan10%10%
Suriname10%10%
Svalbard and Jan Mayen10%10%
Switzerland61%31%
Syria81%41%
Taiwan64%32%
Tajikistan10%10%
Tanzania10%10%
Thailand72%36%
Timor-Leste10%10%
Togo10%10%
Tokelau10%10%
Tonga10%10%
Trinidad and Tobago12%10%
Tunisia55%28%
Turkey10%10%
Turkmenistan10%10%
Turks and Caicos Islands10%10%
Tuvalu10%10%
Uganda20%10%
Ukraine10%10%
United Arab Emirates10%10%
United Kingdom10%10%
Uruguay10%10%
Uzbekistan10%10%
Vanuatu44%22%
Venezuela29%15%
Vietnam90%46%
Yemen10%10%
Zambia33%17%
Zimbabwe35%18%

